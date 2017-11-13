Waynesboro Hopeful with Draft for Comp Plan for Community

Waynesboro rolled out a draft of its comprehensive plan Monday and it's available online.

For nearly a year, a steering committee has been going out into the city to find out what the people see as priorities for Waynesboro. According to Vice Mayor Terry Short they talked to nearly 400 residents.

He says what's unique about this comp plan is: it's not a wish list, it's realistic.

"What we focused in the plan is the why of the plan. When we're talking about an investment whether it's catching up, keeping up or getting ahead in Waynesboro we're going to ask why is that investment? Why is that strategy? Why is that goal very important for our community and for the future in sustainability of our city?" Short said.

The city is hosting meetings Tuesday night at the public library and Wednesday night at Basic City, another chance for the public to weigh in on the comp plan.