Waynesboro School, City Leaders Agree on Renovation Plans for High School

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Waynesboro city and school leaders are all on board with a plan to renovate the high school.

Both Council and the Board agree on a phased approach allowing the city to address other community needs including teacher compensation. Phase One is a full renovation of the 1930s and 1950s sections of the high school, plus adding a fine arts room and multipurpose room behind the auditorium.

The school board chair, Kathe Maneval, says it would solve a lot of the immediate problems.

"It will split the bus loop from parent student drop off and student parking which is a problem right now. It will bring the entrance to the high school back to the original entrance. It's a more secure entrance. It will also update and make the classrooms more up to date in terms of the learning environment,” Maneval said.

Phase One will cost less than $20 million and could begin construction this summer. Phase two tears down the 1970's section with a classroom addition. Phase three adds another gym. 

