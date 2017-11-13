Charlottesville City Schools Hosts Discussion on Enrollment Increase Solutions

Charlottesville City Schools are preparing for more students to enroll and discussing what it can do about it.

Monday was the first future facilities meeting at Venable Elementary. Enrollment at city schools has been increasing by 3 percent every year. Options to accommodate for growth include a centralized preschool, adding another elementary school or building additions to existing schools.

“There’s not a particular site that's been decided on or anything like that. But whether you add one new elementary or whether you add on additions to other elementary schools that will support additions you have to look at rezoning regardless and that’s an opportunity for the public to also weigh in,” Kim Powell, assistant superintendent of finance and operation, said.

The next future facilities meeting will be held on Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Buford Library.