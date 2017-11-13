UVa Basketball Scores 93 Points Against Austin Peay, Most in Tony Bennett Era

The University of Virginia basketball team improved to 2-0 with a dominating win 93-49 over Austin Peay Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 93 points were the most Virginia has ever scored in the Tony Bennett era. The previous high was 90 points against Grambling State in 2016.

Devon Hall led Virginia with 19 points. Redshirt freshman Jay Huff made 7-of-8 shots and had 16 points and five blocks in his UVa debut.

"I didn't really have many expectations coming in," says Huff. "I just went in hoping to contribute and help the team in anyway that I could and it worked out."

"Jay has promise," says Bennett. "You saw that in the Blue-White Scrimmage. You see all those things, so I was absolutely thrilled. He was fine, I believe with not playing. He's just going to keep working. He's a true servant. He really is."

Kyle Guy had 14 points and De'Andre Hunter had 13 points.

Walk-on Austin Katstra from Albemarle High School made a late-game three-pointer, his first career points at UVa.

"I think its official that Austin is a better player than his father Dirk," says Bennett. "I think that was shown."

"I don't know about that," says Katstra. "My father was pretty good but it felt good. I had a lot of fun out there. The guys told me to just have fun."

Virginia shot 63.5 percent from the field. Austin Peay shot 40.9 percent. It was the first time the two schools had ever played each other.

Virginia's next game is Friday at VCU at 4pm.