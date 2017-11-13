Staunton Business Owners Seek to Attract More Consumers with Business Association

Some Shenandoah Valley business owners are teaming up this week to create a business association for their community.

A community group that has been active for the past three years, known as the West End Alliance, is exploring ways to attract more business and traffic to its part of Staunton.

Business owners on West Beverley Street in Staunton are hoping a new push will increase door traffic.

“We know that there has been a significant reduction in the amount of both foot and travel through the West End in the respect that we've had some major loses of some of the larger retailers,” says Leah Pugh, a founding member of the West End Alliance.

Business owners say the loss of big lots hurts businesses.

“As people stopped coming to some of the larger box stores, the attention to some of our smaller shops I feel started to kind of corrode because people aren't coming to this side of town,” says Pugh.

The West End Alliance is now looking to create a business association.

“I think that maybe having a business association would bring more awareness to more people that could reach out farther, event, you know, farther than we've already reached,” says Holly Humphrey, co-owner of Nearly New Thrift Shoppe.

Humphrey co-owns two businesses in the West End and believes the association would help bring more attention and fill some of the vacant buildings.

“You know we're small town, small businesses, we try to help each other around here,” says Humphrey

They say that a business association would be a tremendous help to people in the West End.

“Hopefully marketing ideas, exposure, continued visibility both in the marketing and in the eyes of both our city council and just making sure that we're not forgotten on this side of town,” says Pugh.

The West End Alliance group will host a meeting for business owners on Tuesday, November 14, at Marquis Memorial Church on West Beverly Street in Staunton starting at 6:30 p.m.