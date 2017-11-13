Albemarle County Church Participating in 'Operation Christmas Child'Posted: Updated:
Donations for Operation Christmas Child
Donations being collected for Operation Christmas Child
Albemarle County Church Participating in 'Operation Christmas Child'More>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story