Albemarle County Church Participating in 'Operation Christmas Child'

A simple shoebox stuffed with toys, books, and school supplies can brighten Christmas Day for children in some of the world's poorest countries.

Covenant Church of God on Rio Road in Albemarle County is collecting gifts for Samaritan Purse's Operation Christmas Child.

People can drop-off gifts packed in shoebox-sized containers to be sent to children in more than 100 countries.

“You fill a shoebox, bring it in, and we'll get it to wherever it needs to go. A lot of times this is the first item, the first gift some of these kids ever have,” said Operation Christmas Child Local Coordinator Gray Hill.

Last year, Covenant Church shipped off 10,000 boxes.

Operation Christmas Child collection continues through Monday, November 20, at drop-off sites across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.