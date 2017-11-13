Albemarle County Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are searching for a man that they say robbed the Union Bank & Trust on Parham Circle, off Avon Street, Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were called out for a reported robbery at the bank shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, November 13.

Authorities say a heavy-set black man approximately 6-feet tall robbed the bank while armed, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and walked across the street near the Goodwill store. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, an unzipped navy blue hoodie, and a black hat.

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating to see if the suspect is linked to the "No Frills Bandit." Investigators see similarities between Monday's suspect and The No Frills Bandit. The FBI has created a wanted poster for that suspect, who is known to produce a demand note to the victim teller that implies he has a weapon.

"What we have seen is that there is a pattern here, some of the Union Bank & Trust banks in Richmond have been hit by the same person, or appears to be the same person. So we are just obviously trying to work with our sister agencies to see if we can get this all figured out," Albemarle County Police Captain Darrell Byers said. “We don’t see it as a threat to the community right now."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.