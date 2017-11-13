UVA Nurse Finalist for National Recognition Program

A University of Virginia nurse is one of six finalists up for the National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award.

Jonathan Bartels developed "The Pause" as a moment of silence after a death occurs in the hospital.

It's a nondenominational way for families and hospital staff to honor a patient who has lost his or her life.

"The Pause" has spread to hospitals around the country.

“I feel humbled, because I am one of many,” says Bartels. “There are thousands and thousands of people who provide healthcare every day. And, I'm not any more special than any of them so I feel like I'm representing all of those who don't have a voice."

The winner of the award will be announced on Thursday, November 16, in Boston.