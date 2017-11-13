UVA Football Excited for Saturday's Challenge at #2 Miami

UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall and his players say their excited to face the #2 ranked team in the country Saturday. The 'Hoos play at Miami Saturday at Noon.

Miami just crushed #3 Notre Dame 41-8 and is undefeated at 9-0 including 6-0 in the ACC.

Virginia is 6-3. 3-3 in the ACC after losing at Louisville Saturday 38-21.

Coach Mendenhall said at Monday's press conference that his team played slower against Louisville and that may have had something to do with the hard preparation the week before getting ready for Georgia Tech's triple-option offense.

Despite the loss, Mendenhall says his team is still making good process.

"I like where we're sitting, we're not perfect. We still have room to grow but the program has made significant strides." says Mendenhall. "We are getting better, I don't think we played to our potential this week. We're building momentum. I don't think last week's game stalled it. Going back to one of the questions someone asked how the team is this morning. They're angry and they're kind of disappointed. They knew they could have played better and wanted to play better."

"We want to come back out strong. It hurts a lot," says UVa senior tackle Brandon Pertile. "It's Monday, we haven't even gotten to practice yet and I'm still pissed off about it."

"We took a tough one last week, but that's last week. It's a brand new week, says UVa senior safety Quin Blanding. "It's a brand new challenge for us and now we have to go 1-0 this week."

UVa receiver Andre Levrone says, "We're preparing this week, we believe we are going to win. We're not going down there just to see what happens. It's the number two team in the country. This week the #1 team in the country lost, last week the #2 team in the country lost. It doesn't matter who the opponent is we feel like we can go down there with the preparation that we'll be able to put in this week, and we go down there and execute our game plan, we can win."