Three STAB Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent to Play Collegiate Sports

Three STAB Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent to Play Collegiate SportsPosted: Updated:
Sierra Smith signed to play basketball at the University of Hartford
Javon Johnson signed to play lacrosse at the University of Michigan
Nic Kent signed to play baseball at the University of Virginia
Three STAB Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent to Play Collegiate SportsMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story