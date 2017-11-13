Three STAB Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent to Play Collegiate Sports

Signing days continue this week for many schools in the area.

On Monday, Saint Anne's-Belfield School honored three student athletes who have committed to play collegiate sports.

Sierra Smith is headed north to play basketball at the University of Hartford.

"When I first got there, I was like, this is where I want to be," says Smith. "I loved it. I texted my mom and told her I love it so much. I just knew. I don't know what it was honestly. I just felt it in my heart."

Javon Johnson signed to play lacrosse at the University of Michigan.

"Ever since I committed, I've been looking forward to this day," says Johnson. "After that first visit, it was like 'wow', I'm in love with this place and then I think the following week I committed there. I love lacrosse and I'm glad I have at least four more years to play."

Nic Kent has signed to play baseball at the University of Virginia.

"I committed about three years ago, so I've just been looking forward to this for a while," says Kent. "Its just nice to finally have it official. I always wanted to go to UVa as a kid. Growing up here, going to the games, so it wasn't much of a decision for me. It was just nice to finally have it done."