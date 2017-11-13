Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Campbell County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 12), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Campbell County.

A 2004 Mazda 6 sedan was traveling northbound on Route 29 about half a mile south of Route 714 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the left side of the road and strike a tree.

The driver – Sarah E. Woods, 36, of Winston-Salem, NC – was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers in the sedan.

The crash remains under investigation.