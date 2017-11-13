Crews Respond to Reported Structure Fire on Crestwood Drive

The fire occurred in the attic of University Village

Fire crews at the scene on Monday, Nov. 13

The Albemarle County Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at University Village on Money, November 13.

Emergency crews responded to a call about smoke and an activated fire alarm on the 500 block of Crestwood Drive around 11:10 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming out of the attic and used a ladder truck to access it from the roof.

The building was evacuated, and the fire was quickly put out.

Around 12:15 p.m., residents were allowed back inside and no injuries had been reported.

Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston says the fire was likely started by an equipment issue in the attic.

"Right now, we are centering our focus on the heater up there, duct heaters in the attic space," says Eggleston. "We don't believe any of the exhaust fans were working at the time so that's why we're focusing our efforts are on the duct heater."

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the Albemarle County Fire Rescue determined the cause of the fire to be the failure of a heating appliance located in the attic space.

Chief Eggleston says there is damage to the roof of the building but it's repairable.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office estimates the damage to be around $25,000.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan.