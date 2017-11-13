2 Men Walk Free from Downtown Mall Fight, Woman Still Faces Felony Charge

Prosecutors are not going forward with a handful of charges against three people accused of getting into a fight with a knife on the Downtown Mall. However, one of the defendants is still facing a felony.

Gabrielle Francesca Sowers, James Pettie Shifflett, and Phillip Vincent Orren went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, November 13. All three defendants had been charged with assault and battery by mob, and drunk in public. Sowers was also charged with felonious assault, while Orren was also served a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol.

The charges stem from when police officers were called out to the 500 block of East Main Street around 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, for a reported fight between several people. Investigators believe Sowers pulled out a knife during the incident, and that two people were stabbed during a struggle. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Monday, the judge granted the prosecution's request to nolle prossed all of the misdemeanor charges against the three people, effectively dropping their case.

However, the felonious assault charge against Sowers will be taken up by the court at a later date.

Shifflett and Orren were released from custody, but Sowers remains behind bars.