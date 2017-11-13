Corey Long Adds Another Lawyer in Assault Case from August 12

A man charged in connection to the violence from August's Unite the Right rally is adding another attorney to his legal team.

Twenty-four-year-old Corey Alexander Long appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, November 13. He is charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Long is now being represented by Richmond-based attorney Jeroyd Greene, as well as Malik Zulu Shabazz from Washington D.C.

"I stepped in as local council. Mr. Shabazz will also be representing Mr. Long. In this criminal matter today we just merely continued the case," Greene said outside of court Monday.

The Culpeper County man is accused of using a flame-throwing device in the area of Emancipation Park and getting into a fight on Market Street on Saturday, August 12.

Long turned himself in to authorities and was arrested by investigators with the Charlottesville Police Department on Friday, October 13. He is currently out on bond.

Shabazz is the president of Black Lawyers for Justice, and had previously been the national chairman of the New Black Panther Party. The Southern Poverty Law Center has described Shabazz as, "a racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people.

Long’s next court date is scheduled for January 10, 2018.