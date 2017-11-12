Barrett Early Learning Center Holds Open House to Display Renovations

The oldest day care center in the commonwealth got a makeover, and on Saturday it showed off the new renovations that have been made to the century-old facility.

Thanks to anonymous donors and grants, Charlottesville's Barrett Early Learning Center was able to add in a new hallway, staircase, and bathrooms, as well as put a fresh coat of paint on some of the older classrooms.

On Saturday, November 12, Barrett held an open house to reveal the new facility and attempt to increase enrollment.

“You have grandmothers, great-grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, that have been through Barrett, so, you know, that's one of the reasons that we're here and also the community because it's a staple in the community,” says Eunice Garrett, executive director of Barrett.

The center has about 30 children enrolled each year.