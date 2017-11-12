MLB Player Ryan Zimmerman Hosts Bowling Fundraiser to Raise Money for MS

A Major League Baseball star and former Wahoo baseball player returned to Charlottesville on Sunday, November 12, for a bowling fundraiser to support research in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and his foundation are looking to strike out MS.



“This event is huge in terms of giving support to our program,” says Myka Goldman, director of James Q. Miller Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at UVA.

This bowling event has been going on for years as a way to raise money for the multiple sclerosis clinic at the University of Virginia.

“My mom was diagnosed with MS a little bit over 20 years ago, and when I had the platform of Major League Baseball I thought it'll be a good idea to raise some money and try and find a cure,” says Zimmerman.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that leaves people with neurological disabilities.

Since Major League Baseball star Ryan Zimmerman started the ziMS foundation 13 years ago, it's given more than $3 million to MS causes through a number of events each year.

“It's really just overwhelming and heartwarming,” says Goldman. “This event has really become such a great opportunity for people to come together in the community and support something that they believe.”

All proceeds from the bowling fundraiser go directly to the UVA clinic to focus on research efforts - including understanding the causes of MS, testing, and ways to provide therapy to patients.

“The goal is always just to raise as much as you can, and this event give us a great opportunity to do that,” says Zimmerman. “We really look forward to this event, they do a great job putting it together and like I said, I'm just so appreciative that people come out and support out cause.”

The ziMS Foundation raised $70,000 for UVA last year and has given more than $1.5 million over the last few years.