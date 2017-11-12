Quantcast

CASPCA Offers Low-Cost Vet Visits for Low-Income Families

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Animal lovers brought their furry friends to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for a low-cost vet visit on Sunday, November 12.

The CASPCA held its third and final Compassionate Care Clinic of the year.

Organizers say more than 100 families have attended the three events.

The clinic offers low-cost examinations and procedures to low-income pet owners.

“It’s part of our mission as a shelter to increase the health or make sure that all the animals in our community are healthy,” says Kristen Scheller, director of veterinary services at the CASPCA. “It’s important that all animals are getting vaccinated and getting seen a veterinarian.”

The CASPCA expects to hold more Compassionate Care Clinics next year, and plans to start holding mobile clinics in the compassionate Care-A-Van.

