UVa Women's Basketball Crushes CCSU 103-59 in Home Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-1) picked up a 103-59 victory over Central Connecticut (0-2) on Sunday (Nov. 12) in the Cavaliers’ first home game of the 2017-18 season.

Virginia scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, jumping out to a 32-13 lead in the first quarter and taking a 63-34 advantage into halftime. The Cavaliers reached the century mark on a jumper from junior Mone Jones (Durham, N.C.) with 3:14 remaining in the game.

Sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) logged the second double-double of her career, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the team with 19 points, going 8-of-13 from the floor. Sophomore guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) had her second-straight 17-point game.

The Blue Devils’ Kiana Patterson scored 19 points, going 5-of-7 from three-point range.

“It was a great team win for us today,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “We really shared the basketball well. I thought there was really good chemistry on the offensive end of the floor. We need to do some work on our man defense in terms of taking teams’ stuff away from them, but I was pleased with the effort. It is early in the season, so there is always something to build upon.”

Virginia shot 61.9 percent in the first half (26-of-42) and finished the game with 55.1 percent efficiency (43-of-78). The Blue Devils were 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) shooting for the game. UVA held a 47-35 rebounding edge.

Aiyeotan got off to a quick start, scoring the game’s first basket eight seconds into the contest. Aieyotan scored half of her dozen points in the first 1:42 of the game. A three-pointer from freshman Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.) 1:10 into the second period followed by back-to-back threes from Toussaint began a 19-2 run for the Cavaliers. After Virginia built up a 34-point advantage, the Blue Devils chipped away, hitting a pair of threes in the final 2:16, including a trey from Sydney Hines with four seconds remaining to make the score 63-34 at the break.

Virginia started the second half on a 9-0 run, bookended by Toussaint free throws on the front end and a Toussaint layup two minutes into the third period. The Cavaliers built up their largest lead of 51 points on a three-pointer from Willoughby with 6:32 remaining in the game.

The Cavaliers forced 22 turnovers, scoring 32 points off the miscues. UVA outscored CCSU 46-4 in the paint.

This was the Cavaliers’ first 100-point game since topping Coppin State, 103-40, last season, and was the 36th time in program history UVA scored in triple digits.

The Cavaliers will next host Georgia on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena before traveling to Dayton on Sunday, Nov. 19.

