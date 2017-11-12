Charlottesville's Junior League Hosts Mistletoe Market with Area Vendors

The Mistletoe Market was hosted by the Junior League

Some people in central Virginia are getting a jump-start on their holiday shopping thanks to the Junior League of Charlottesville.

The group brought together more than 50 vendors at the Doubletree Hotel for the 14th annual Mistletoe Market.

The Junior League is an all-women's philanthropic organization.

A portion of all sales at the market go to the group to allow it to give back to the community.

“We have over 54 vendors from the local Charlottesville and surrounding communities ranging from vendors that sell jewelry and art to clothing, handmade goods, craft items, it's a great event and it supports the junior league and allows us to in turn support the community,” says Shellie Taylor, vice-chair of Mistletoe Market.

The Junior League's current focus is supporting literacy in the community.