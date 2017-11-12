Charlottesville Filmmakers Provide Local Outlook in Documentary on Unite the Right Rally

Three months to the day after the Unite the Right rally rocked the city of Charlottesville, two local filmmakers are screening a documentary they made about that deadly weekend.

Two Charlottesville men, with a background in filmmaking and writing, decided to take their footage from August 11 and 12 and put together a documentary of just the facts from that weekend.

The film, "Charlottesville: Our Streets," debuted on Sunday, November 12, at the Paramount Theatre as part of the Virginia Film Festival.

Hundreds of people lined up outside for the sold-out show.

The 90-minute film shows footage from the August 11 white nationalist torch-lit march at UVA, August 12's Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville, and the vigil at UVA.

More than 30 people from all different backgrounds were interviewed for this film, including people who identified as white supremacists.

“I thought it was important to do this film for several reasons,” says Jackson Landers, writer and co-producer of the film. “First, Charlottesville had been having the rest of the world come here and tell our story for us for quite a while. People who don't know Millers from Mudhouse are coming in here and saying 'this is what it means.' Well, these are people who don't know anything about Charlottesville. So I thought it was important we started telling our own story."

The filmmakers say they jumped on this right away so that they would have accurate first-hand accounts of everything that happened.

The movie does have a lot of violence in it, and people are being advised not to watch if they feel they might be triggered or, specifically, if they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.