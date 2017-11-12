Charlottesville Filmmakers Provide Local Outlook in Documentary on Unite the Right Rally

Charlottesville Filmmakers Provide Local Outlook in Documentary on Unite the Right RallyPosted: Updated:
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Three months to the day after the Unite the Right rally rocked the city of Charlottesville, two local filmmakers are screening a documentary they made about that deadly weekend.
Police Charge Man in Connection to Vandalism in Emancipation Park
Brian Roland Lambert is facing several charges after police say he vandalized fencing in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.
City Council Votes to Find New Master Plan for Emancipation, Justice Parks
Charlottesville is scrapping a previous plan to redesign the two downtown parks that are home to controversial statues.
Georgia Man Accused in August 12 Beating Again Denied Bond
A Georgia man accused of beating another man back in August is again asking for bond to be set. That appeal was denied.
Judge Dismisses 9 Cases Connected to KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
A Charlottesville judge is letting nine people go free after they were charged in connection to protests in Justice Park back in July.
Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December
Three counterprotesters from the KKK rally that took place in Charlottesville on July 8 will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.
Update: Charlottesville Judge Extends Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals will have to wait to see what happens next.
