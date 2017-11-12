Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases First Ambulance in 50 Years

CFD is purchasing its first ambulance in 50 years

The Charlottesville Fire Department is in the process of purchasing its first ambulance in more than 50 years.

The addition to the department's fleet will help meet a growing demand to provide around-the-clock medical services in the city.

The last time the CFD had its own ambulance was in the 1950s.

That will soon change as the department is in the process of using leftover money from the purchase of its new ladder truck to buy a new ambulance.

The Charlottesville Fire Department was allotted nearly $1.6 million to purchase its new ladder truck, but only spent $1.42 million.

Charlottesville City Council has approved using the extra money to buy the new ambulance.

Right now, the department relies on ambulances from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, but with the recent introduction of a 24-hour medic unit, more ambulances are needed.

“The fire department will be running a 24-hour peak activity medic unit out of the Ridge Street Fire Station and, starting in January, a 24-hour medic unit staffed with Charlottesville firefighters,” says Andrew Baxter, chief of CFD. “In that process, we have determined that we’re stressing the CARS fleet by a significant amount.”

Baxter says this will be the first of several ambulances the city plans to purchase over the next few years.

He says this first ambulance will be a stock model, but his hope is that future rescue vehicles will be fully customized.

The chief hopes to have the new ambulance in service within the next 30 to 60 days.