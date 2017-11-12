Questions Remain About Sudden Drought Warning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Officials are trying to figure out how a Virginia reservoir got so low that they had to issue a drought warning in October.

The South Fork Rivanna Reservoir is now full, but questions remain about how it quickly declined during late September and early October.

Officials with the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority said no one is sure why the reservoir dropped so quickly. Executive Director Bill Mawyer told The Daily Progress that leaking stream release gates and the release of more than the required amount of water into the Rivanna River could have contributed to the drop.

The authority issued a drought watch on Oct. 3. Eight days later, Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville declared a drought warning, and mandatory restriction enforcement began the next day.

