UVa Women's Soccer Tops St. Francis 2-0 in NCAA Opening Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia (12-5-4) women’s soccer team defeated Saint Francis (10-8-3) by a score of 2-0 on Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.



With the win, the Cavaliers advance to a second-round matchup against Pepperdine on Friday (Nov. 17). Game time has yet to be determined.



The Cavaliers got the win with a first-half goal from Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.) before Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas) would add her goal in the second half for the final margin of victory. It was the seventh goal of the season for Latsko and the eighth of the year for Torres.



Freshman goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) posted her eighth shutout of the season, improving her record to 12-5-4 in goal this season.



“It was a good win, we’re at the point of the season where you just want to get the win and advance,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “The only disappointing thing was not putting more goals on the board, but Saint Francis was well organized. It’s not an easy game and our players did a very good job of taking care of the ball and moving it.

“Credit Taryn Torres because her goal was very important and it was good to get that extra goal. We’re in a good place heading into this next game. The team has been working hard and we’re happy about that. This time of year, you have to play well and be good on both sides of the ball. That’s going to be important for us.”



Latsko got the Cavaliers on the board in the 22nd minute with her goal from two-yards out. Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) fired a ball into the box from near the far top corner of the box, that glanced off a defender to the feet of Latsko just in front of the net. Latsko redirected the ball in past the Saint Francis keeper to give the Cavaliers the 1-0 lead.



Torres extended the lead in the 55th minute with her team-leading eighth goal of the season. The freshman picked up the ball 30 yards out and dribbled into the box, avoiding a couple of defenders before firing her shot from 16 yards out. Torres shot went in the lower left of the net to give Virginia the 2-0 lead and the final margin of victory.