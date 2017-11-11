PVCC Students Teach Kids About Space Exploration

Kids and parents built rockets at Piedmont Virginia Community College's annual space exploration.

PVCC students involved in the National Aeronautic and Space Administration’s student launch program held the event, and spent time showing kids some of the things that NASA does on a regular basis.

The event is designed to introduce children to STEM - which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math - and careers in those fields.

“A lot of kids grow up with the idea that it's not cool to be good at math, and it's not cool to be smart,” says Jesse Oxford, the program’s director of student outreach. “So that's part of what we're trying to do, is sort of break those stereotypes and show, like, women in STEM, and minorities in STEM, and show that it's really important as part of our community."

The event also included rocket drawing and robotics, and featured speakers from NASA.