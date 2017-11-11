PVCC Students Teach Kids About Space Exploration

PVCC Students Teach Kids About Space ExplorationPosted: Updated:
Kids and parents built rockets with PVCC students
Launching a rocket
A group of kids launches a rocket
PVCC students in the NASA program
PVCC Students Teach Kids About Space ExplorationMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story