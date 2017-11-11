Spike Lee Discusses Race, Current Events at Virginia Film Festival

The Virginia Film Festival was held at the Paramount Theatre

Movie fans at the 30th annual Virginia Film Festival lined up along Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on Saturday, November 11, waiting to get into the Paramount Theatre to hear from the festival's celebrity headliner.

Oscar award-winning writer and director Spike Lee headlined the film festival on Saturday afternoon.

Lee led a discussion about race in America before showing two of his latest works.

The event started off with Lee asking the audience for a moment of silence to remember Heather Heyer, the Charlottesville woman killed in the car attack on August 12.

Lee spoke about terrorism and the history of slavery and Native American genocide in the United States.

Following the talk, Lee screened his latest documentary, "4 Little Girls,” about the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that took the lives of four black girls.

Charlottesville social activist Don Gathers attended the event and offered some insight into where the city goes from here.

“We’ve got to open up and entertain a dialogue, we’ve got to be willing to talk about the dark part of our history, figure out how to actually put that on the table in a meaningful and honest way and be forthright about what this country really represents,” says Gathers.

Saturday’s event was part of the film festival's "Race in America" series which also includes screenings of "O.J.: Made in America,” "Hidden Figures," and others.

The Virginia Film Festival wraps up Sunday evening.

To view the schedule and purchase tickets to the final day's screenings, see the festival’s website.