Augusta County Sheriff's Office Holds Donuts with a Deputy to Connect with Community

People can enjoy a donut while getting to know law enforcement

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is hoping to get to know the community by inviting people to sit down and chat over coffee and a donut.

The Old Schoolhouse Restaurant in Stuarts Draft hosted the second Donuts with a Deputy event on Saturday, November 11.

Kids enjoyed donuts, trivia, and scavenger hunts with members of the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Donald Smith says the goal is to humanize the men and women who wear the badge and to let people interact with deputies in a relaxing atmosphere.

“It also allows the kids to come in and realize - the uniform sometimes can be very intimidating - and it allows the kids to come in, interact with the deputies, and ask them questions that aren't involved with law enforcement at all,” says Smith.

The sheriff's office says more than 400 people attended Saturday’s free event.