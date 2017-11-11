Augusta County Sheriff's Office Holds Donuts with a Deputy to Connect with Community

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Holds Donuts with a Deputy to Connect with CommunityPosted: Updated:
Donuts with a Deputy
People can enjoy a donut while getting to know law enforcement
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County Sheriff's Office Holds Donuts with a Deputy to Connect with CommunityMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story