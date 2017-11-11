Information Fair Held to Assist Families with Children with Special Needs

A central Virginia program that assists families of children with special needs held a resource fair today at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The Piedmont Regional Education Program's Parent Resource Center held its annual Live and Learn Information Fair.

Families of children with disabilities were invited to learn about a number of resources available to them in the community.

“It’s really important for the families to have as much information as possible and it’s really hard sometimes to know where to go to get that information, so we try to be able to provide a connection for the families so that they can connect with the resources that they need so that they can better help their kids,” says Deborah Anama, coordinator of the Parent Resource Center.

The Parent Resource Center helps special needs children in Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa.