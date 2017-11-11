MidiCi Pizza Opens its Doors in Shops at Stonefield

A California-based pizza restaurant chain is serving up Neapolitan-style pies at its first Virginia location in Albemarle County.

MidiCi Pizza held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at its new location in the Shops at Stonefield.

Guests received free pizza to celebrate the store's opening.

“This is a food town; Charlottesville appreciates good-quality food so we specifically targeted the Charlottesville area just for that reason,” says Maurice Kelly, owner of Albemarle’s MidiCi Pizza.

MidiCi will be giving away free pizzas again on Sunday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.