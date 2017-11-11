Quantcast

MidiCi Pizza Opens its Doors in Shops at Stonefield

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
MidiCi opening on Saturday, November 11 MidiCi opening on Saturday, November 11
MidiCi employees making pizza MidiCi employees making pizza
Neapolitan pizza Neapolitan pizza
California-based MidiCi Pizza California-based MidiCi Pizza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A California-based pizza restaurant chain is serving up Neapolitan-style pies at its first Virginia location in Albemarle County.

MidiCi Pizza held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at its new location in the Shops at Stonefield.

Guests received free pizza to celebrate the store's opening.

“This is a food town; Charlottesville appreciates good-quality food so we specifically targeted the Charlottesville area just for that reason,” says Maurice Kelly, owner of Albemarle’s MidiCi Pizza.

MidiCi will be giving away free pizzas again on Sunday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • MidiCi Pizza Opens its Doors in Shops at StonefieldMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story