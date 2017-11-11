Culpeper Sheriff's Office Investigating Drive-By Shooting

The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood where children were playing outside.

The incident occurred on the 8000 block of Kirtley Trail on Saturday, November 11.

The sheriff's office says multiple shots were fired into an occupied home, while children were playing in the yard.

There's no word on injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in that neighborhood between 11-11:35 a.m. on Saturday to call crime solvers at 540-727-0300.