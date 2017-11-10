Area Businesses Provide Discounts, Freebies for Veterans

Area Businesses Provide Discounts, Freebies for VeteransPosted: Updated:
Beer on tap at World of Beer
Veterans will receive $5 off on Saturday, Nov. 11
Area Businesses Provide Discounts, Freebies for VeteransMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story