Area Businesses Provide Discounts, Freebies for Veterans

Several businesses in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area are doing their part to give back to veterans.

Starting Saturday, November 11, in honor of Veteran's Day, restaurants, breweries, barber shops, and other stores are offering discounts or free items.

Some places are giving deals to active military as well.

White Horse Auto Wash is offering free car washes on Saturday.

Charlottesville's World of Beer is offering $5 off your tab.

“To show them that we care - the businesses care about them, and to give back to them what they gave to us,” says Deandre McDonald of World of Beer. “You know what I'm saying? And just a little piece of our heart to give to them, that's why we do it.”

Check out this article on The Daily Progress for a full list of deals veterans can receive this weekend.