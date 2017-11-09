Richmond Girl with Illness Taking Free Trip to Disney Thanks to Nonprofit

A little girl from Richmond and her family will be taking a trip to the Magic Kingdom for free thanks to the nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids.

The organization provides kids facing serious illnesses with an all-inclusive paid vacation to the Disney theme parks in Orlando.

Seven-year-old Kaelyn Rosemond and her family got the surprise Wednesday. Kaeyln suffers from a lifelong immune deficiency disorder that has landed her in the hospital 22 times, with three this year alone.

“For us, the chance to take a break from all of the craziness and the hectic schedule and just spend time together is, I mean it means a lot," mother Anna Rosemond, said.

The trip was made possible by the donations received through Panera Bread's change for children program.