Defending The Heisman: Cavaliers Face Louisville Dynamo Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had four touchdowns passes in the win against Virginia in 2016

The UVa football team beat Georgia Tech 40-36 last week for its sixth win of the season.

The victory made the 'Hoos bowl eligible for the first time since 2011.

So the pressure is off.

Now all they have to do is figure out a way to slow down defending Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

The Louisville' quarterback leads the nation in total offense, averaging 426.3 yards per game.

That's almost 50-yards per game better than second place (Baker Mayfield - 378.6 YPG).

Jackson is ninth in the nation with 312-yards passing per game.

The quarterback is also 19th in the nation in rushing, with 1,029 yards through his first nine games.

UVa defensive tackle Andrew Brown says, "He's slippery, don't get me wrong. He's pretty fast, but you can't go into the game thinking about that. He's human. He can be tackled."

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall adds, "When he chooses to run, any play can go the whole distance. One player to get him down is difficult. He can make anybody miss, and any play can score."

Jackson is tied for 6th in the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

He also has 18 passing TD's.

The junior leads the ACC in passing yards per game (312.0), rushing yards per game (114.3), and rushing touchdowns (14).

The Cavaliers and Cardinals kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 PM Louisville, KY.