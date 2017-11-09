Quantcast

Crane Truck Flips into Trees, Causes Lane Closures in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

All lanes of Route 29 south of Charlottesville are back open after a crash earlier Thursday.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Monacan Trail and Red Hill Road in Albemarle County. A crane truck crashed in the southbound lanes.

NBC29 old one person was hurt, but is expected to recover.

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

