Three Mustang Athletes Sign NLI's at Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Three student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent at Monticello High School on Thursday.

Hannah Shifflett signed with JMU softball.

She had a .405 batting average last year, and was voted First-Team All-District.

"When I first came in here I was calm, I was fine," says Shifflett.  "Then when I saw my parents come in with balloons and flowers and all my friends come in, it was all surreal.  It finally hit me that I was signing."

Emily Clifford signed with Bridgewater softball, where she will be a pitcher.

"About six months ago I decided I didn't want to do it, I didn't want to play in college," says Clifford.  "Then I went and visited Bridgewater, and met the coaches and it was the one.  I changed my mind."

Paige McGlothlin signed with Arizona State for lacrosse.

She was voted First-Team All-State last year, and helped lead Monticello to the state finals last year for the first time in school history.

Now she'll be part of a brand new lacrosse program at Arizona State.

"That was something that was really cool to me that I would be able to help build this program and so I'm really looking forward to that," says McGlothlin.  "I'm so excited it will be a nice adventure, a little desert, some warm weather and I can't wait."