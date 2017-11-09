Virginia Department of Corrections Seeks to Hire More Veterans

Release from Virgnia Department of Corrections:

As America pauses Saturday to remember those who served our country in uniform, the Virginia Department of Corrections would like to remind our veterans that it offers employment opportunities for them when they return to civilian life.

Veterans make up about 11.8 percent of the 11,640 men and women employed by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

The Department has a well-established relationship with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services thanks to a special effort, the V3 initiative, which links veterans with employers.

VADOC began its V3 partnership in October 2015 and has hired more than 480 veterans since then. Today, the Virginia Department of Corrections is the largest state employer of military veterans, and in the next year, the VADOC would like to hire at least 100 more veterans.

“Veterans bring a wealth of talent, skills and training to any job, and they are well-suited to our mission of public safety,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “Their capabilities, competence and ability to communicate often make veterans a natural fit for the Department,” he added.

VADOC offers a variety of jobs and opportunities for advancement. “In addition to corrections officers, we hire a wide range of employees, from teachers, welders, dentists, doctors, and nurses, to food service workers, truck drivers, and project managers,” Clarke said.

The Commonwealth of Virginia boasts a large veteran population. While Virginia’s population ranks 12th nationwide (8.4 million), its number of workforce veterans ranks fourth, at 476,000.

For more information about V3, visit www.dvsv3.com.

More information on the VADOC can be found at www.vadoc.virginia.gov.