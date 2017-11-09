Charlottesville Parks and Rec Surveying Parks Usage by City Residents

The Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is working in conjunction with the University of Virginia to distribute a parks usage survey to 2200 city households.

The city is working to revise its master parks plan, which is due for an upgrade. It is hoping to receive feedback from citizens about which parks they use and what features or activities are most important to them.

"It’s important for us to understand what both our users and non users are doing in our parks, the kind of activities they’re engaged in, how often they go, if they go at all, so it’s equally important for our users and non users to fill it out and return it,” said Charlottesville Parks Division Manager Doug Ehman.

City officials say this survey has no connection to the proposed new plans for Emancipation and Justice parks.

The city says it needs at least 400 responses for the data to be valid.