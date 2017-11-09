RNC's Cynthia Dunbar to Run for Goodlatte's Congressional Seat

Release of Office from Cynthia Dunbar:

Cynthia Dunbar, Republican National Committeewoman representing Virginia on the Republican National Committee, announced today her candidacy for the Virginia Sixth Congressional District House of Representatives and will be seeking the Republican nomination in 2018.



Dunbar commented, “For over two decades and specifically over the last twelve months as National Committeewoman, I have witnessed firsthand the disarray and dysfunction inside Congress which is crippling our Republic. Our national debt, our out of control spending, our tax system, our immigration policy are just a few reasons why Americans elected Republicans. The people entrusted our party with control of the House, the Senate, and the Whitehouse to lead the fight to save our nation. That is exactly what we need to be doing.



As constitutional conservatives, we can no longer allow career politicians to focus on the next election as opposed to current problems facing our nation. What we need is true conservative leadership willing to support our President, uphold our party Platform, keep our Promises, and deliver liberty and justice for all.



The 6th District is solidly conservative and its constituents are both motivated and mobilized for change. We are demanding real results and will not accept excuses. The voters believe in our party and our principles but when the career politicians and bureaucrats turn a deaf ear to the voice of Americans and a blind eye to the lawlessness of the elected elite the American people lose trust in their government.



I am humbled by the number of citizens who have requested that I represent their voice in Washington, and I therefore willingly entering this race. I promise this will be a Campaign for the People! And I pledge that I will not rest until we obtain Liberty and Justice for All.”