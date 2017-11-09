Virginia Film Festival Gets Underway

The 2017 Virginia Film Festival is underway with added safety measures this year. The city of Charlottesville is taking some extra safety precautions this year, they have closed the mall crossings at 4th Street and 2nd Street as a safety precaution.

The festival kicked off at 3 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday evening. The mall crossings will remain closed until midnight Sunday night.

Festival events take place across the city at the University of Virginia, Saint Anne’s Belfield, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and most notably on the downtown mall at the Violet Crown and The Paramount theatres.

Charlottesville police say they expect the festival, which shows over 150 films, to draw increased pedestrian crowds.

“We expect huge crowds on the Downtown Mall this weekend attending the Virginia Film Festival. And with all of the things going on here in Charlottesville, it’s probably just a safety precaution ensuring that the patrons and everyone on the downtown mall is safe,” said Jody Kielbasa, the director of Virginia Film Festival.

More than 100 special guests, including Spike Lee, will take part in events this weekend.

Click here for a full film schedule and to purchase tickets. You can also purchase tickets at the UVA Arts Box Office and at the Violet Crown.