Covenant's Lizzy Shim & Wynston Archer Sign to Play in College

On Thursday Covenant school athletes Wynston Archer and Lizzy Shim both signed to play in college.

Shim will play field hockey at the University of Virginia. Archer will play lacrosse at Temple.

Archer was voted first-team All-State last year. She had a 54% shot-to-goal ratio last season with 24 assists. Archer also had 52 ground balls and 34 forced turnovers.

"This day I never thought would come," says Archer. "I never thought I would play college lacrosse which is really exciting, so I'm pumped!"

Shim has been a starter on the Covenant field hockey team since 8th grade. She led Covenant to its first state championship last season and has led the Eagles in the state semifinals this season.

Shim leads Covenant with 19 goals and 11 assists.

She says she's grown up rooting for Virginia. Her dad went to UVa. Shim says she's excited she now gets to play for the 'Hoos.

"So when coach Madison gave me the chance to commit my sophomore year it was super surreal, like oh shoot this is happening, this is my dream that is happening," says Shim "Now coming to this moment, kind of the end of the race, I'm excited for everything that's to come."