Plans to Bring More Water to Zion Crossroads Moving Forward

After about 40 years of talking, a plan to bring water to the Route 250 corridor in the Zion Crossroads area is moving forward.

Bid request are now being accepted since the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors has approved the design of a project to run water from the Fluvanna County Women's Correctional Center to the east and south to Route 250 and along Route 15.

The three-phase project will cost about $12.7 million. Those phases are the piping, a pumping station and water tower, which are out for separate bids.

The county hopes to award contracts in spring of 2018 and construction should take about 18 months.