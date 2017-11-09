Final Design Concepts for Charlottesville Technology Center Released

The final design concepts for a building that will replace the Main Street Arena in downtown Charlottesville are being rolled out.

The proposed Charlottesville Technology Center is a multi-use office building for local technology companies and entrepreneurs.

Developer Taliaferro Junction submitted the final plans last week. They include accessibility to downtown Charlottesville and rooftop terraces with green space.

Demolition of the Main Street Arena is set to begin in 2018 and should take about three weeks.