Staunton Fire & Rescue Department to Receive $2,500 Grant

NOVEMBER 9, 2017 —The Staunton Fire & Rescue Department will receive a $2,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.



Fire prevention grants by FM Global typically help fire investigators more effectively determine the cause of a fire.



“These funds will be used to purchase camera equipment used for fire investigations, environmental crime investigations and other investigations conducted by the city fire marshal’s office,” said Perry Weller, fire marshal for the City of Staunton. “We’re grateful for the award as it will bolster the accuracy and efficiency of our investigations.”



Because fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe over the last 40 years. Among the grant recipients are a number of Virginia-based organizations.



“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent a fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”



Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments—as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide—that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.