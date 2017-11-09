Update: Single Charge Against Cantwell from Torch-Lit Rally Moving Forward

Update: Single Charge Against Cantwell from Torch-Lit Rally Moving ForwardPosted: Updated:
Christopher Charles Cantwell
Officers standing outside Albemarle General District Court
Christopher Cantwell (Image courtesy YouTube)
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler participating in a torch-lit rally at UVA (FILE IMAGE)
Members of the "alt-right" marching with torches through UVA (FILE IMAGE)
RELATED: Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
RELATED: Christopher Cantwell to Continue Radio Show from Jail in Albemarle
RELATED: Judge Denies Bond for Cantwell on Charges over Aug. 11 Rally
RELATED: Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
RELATED: White Nationalist Cantwell Turns Himself In on UVA Felony Warrants
Update: Single Charge Against Cantwell from Torch-Lit Rally Moving ForwardMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story