Albe. Co. Holds Community Input Meeting for Elementary School Redistricting

Redistricting ideas for some Albemarle County schools are now public.

The school division held a meeting at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School for people to review school crowding plans. The Citizens Advisory Committee has three options for redistricting as many as 200 students in the county's urban ring.

Each option shuffles students around between Agnor-Hurt Elementary, Greer Elementary and Woodbrook Elementary.

"This is an important decision for the county and for our county families and so we're anxious to hear what questions our families may have and what feedback they have on the scenarios,” Rosalyn Schmitt of ACPS said.

The Advisory Committee will meet two more times this month to refine ideas and then pass them to the superintendent.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on whatever the superintendent proposes in January.