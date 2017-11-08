Albemarle County Goes Over Community Improvement Projects to Receive Funding

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $1 million in funding for projects county-wide.

Projects include everything from school safety routes to fixing erosion in area greenways.

Eight projects will be getting some of that money. Two of them have to do with the Avon Street Extended area in the county.

The Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative is a one-time pilot program that the Board of Supervisors approved late last year to ask the community what are some small-scale improvements that would like to see in their areas. There are $1.4 million available.

On Avon Street, one Community Advisory Committee or CAC wants to do a corridor study. The other Avon Street project is for a Cale Elementary School crosswalk.

"The Cale Elementary is on Avon Street extended which is a really busy road and its very conveniently located to a lot of residential neighborhoods on one side of the roadway but the school itself is actually on the other side of the roadway. So there’s a good network of paths and sidewalks on the one side of the road, but kids can't safely cross the street to get to school,” Emily Kilrov, community engagement coordinator of Albemarle County, said.

Another project that got approved will help with the Rivanna Greenway Trail erosion and riverbank stabilization, that will cost a little over $55,000.

The Board of Supervisors had identified surplus funds from fiscal year 2016 to provide money for these projects. These projects could start moving toward implementation in two months.