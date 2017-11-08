Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Review Community Improvement Projects

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $1 million in funding for projects county-wide. The projects include everything from school safety routes to fixing erosion in area greenways.

The board had identified surplus funds from fiscal year 2016 to provide money for these projects. There is $1.4 million available.

The Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative is a one-time pilot program that the Board of Supervisors approved late last year, asking the community what small-scale improvements they would like to see in their areas.

Eight projects will be getting some of that money and two of them have to do with the Avon Street Extended area in the county.

One Community Advisory Committee wants to do a corridor study on Avon Street. The other project is for a Cale Elementary School crosswalk.

"The Cale Elementary School is on Avon Street Extended which is a really busy road. It's very conveniently located to a lot of residential neighborhoods on one side of the roadway, but the school itself is actually on the other side of the roadway. So there’s a good network of paths and sidewalks on the one side of the road, but kids can't safely cross the street to get to school,” said Emily Kilrov, community engagement coordinator of Albemarle County.

Another project that got approved will help with the Rivanna Greenway Trail erosion and riverbank stabilization, that will cost a little over $55,000.

These projects could start moving toward implementation in two months.