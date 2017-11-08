Albemarle County Narrows Down to Two Options for Courts in Charlottesville

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has narrowed down its options to two on what to do with the county's existing courts located in Charlottesville.

The first would renovate the downtown courts complex for Circuit Court and expand General District on the Levy Opera House, which is co-owned by the county and the city.

The second option would build a completely new General District and Circuit Court in the Rio Road - Route 29 area.

“As far as the accessibility inconvenience for users of course it's very important but we weren't really talking about, we weren't really identifying who the users are in this because, the users can be court services ,they can be people in court services they can be lawyers they can be judges,” Liz Palmer, Albemarle County supervisor, said.

Supervisors have been discussing what to do with the courts since October of 2016.