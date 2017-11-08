Fluvanna County's Shaun Holyfield Signs with GW Baseball

Fluvanna County HS pitcher Shaun Holyfield has signed with George Washington University.

Holyfield has a fast ball clocked in the upper 80's.

Last season he pitched 5 2/3 innings against a tough Orange County lineup and struck out eight batters.

Holyfield is the first Fluvanna County HS to sign with a division one program in over two decades.

"With baseball and school I've just learned to never give up and keep trying," says Holyfield. "It's probably the greatest accomplishment of my life so it's nice."