Four Louisa County HS Stars on the Diamond are College Bound

Louisa County High School has four student-athletes who will continue their playing career in college, all of them play on the diamond.

Kennadie Batchelor signs with Christopher Newport softball. Sarah Proctor signs with WV Tech softball.

Tristan Snyder signs with William & Mary baseball and Lliam Grubbs signs with JMU baseball.

"I've always want to go play Division I baseball, since I was little," says Grubbs. "For it to actually happen means the world to me. I'm more excited than ever."

"It's exciting, because now I know that I have to strive to work even harder, and make sure now it's not so much getting to play high school ball," says Snyder. "It's making sure that I'm ready to play college ball, and see if I can start freshman year."

Batchelor says, "I'm looking forward to softball season now, so I can end on a good note, and then start my new career."

Proctor says, "They have a phenomenal softball program, as well as a beautiful campus, and overall it's really great for academics, so it was one of the perfect schools for me."