William Monroe's Alexis Wayland Signs with Longwood Softball

Wayland was named the Conference 28 Co-Player of the Year last season

William Monroe's Alexis Wayland signed with Longwood softball on Wednesday.

Wayland was voted first-team all-district and all-conference last year as a catcher.

She was named the co-player of the year for Conference 28 last season.

Wayland tied a VHSL record her sophomore year hitting a three home runs in a single game.

Now she's excited to continue her playing career at Longwood.

"I had a couple other coaches recruiting me but Longwood was close to home and I wanted my family to be able to watch me play college ball," says Wayland. "I'm so excited, I'm ready to be there and play ball with the team and coaches and everything."